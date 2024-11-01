FCTA Arrests, Parades Streetlight Vandals

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested and paraded suspected vandals of Streetlight cables in Abuja.

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) said the suspected vandals were arrested by the local vigilante groups on duty at various locations.

The Coordinator, AMMC,Chief Felix Obuah, on Friday said over sixteen suspects were arrested, within one week.

According to him, about five of the suspected vandals were arrested just on Thursday.

Obuah said, “Security is everyone’s responsibility. We’ve enlisted the support of local vigilantes and hunters, which led to today’s arrests.”

He added that, “ the AMMC has intensified efforts amid rising concerns about damage to new solar-powered street lights, which were recently installed to improve public safety and visibility at night.

Also Speaking, Aderemi Rashid, one of the contractors, stated that “ for these solar installations, reported that some equipment was stolen despite anti-theft measures in place.

“The equipment used suggests a level of sophistication beyond ordinary miscreants,” Rashid noted.

