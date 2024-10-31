FCTA Arrests Expatriate Contractor Over Street Lights Vandalism

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that an expatriate contractor was one of those arrested for vandalising street light cables in Abuja.

Though the identity of the expatriate was yet to be made public, FCTA officials said the suspected vandal and other accomplices have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Company (AMMC), Chief Felix Obuah, disclosed this late Wednesday night, when he inspected the street lights across different sections of the city.

Obuah noted that the vandalised cables were responsible for the erratic functioning of the street lights in many parts of Abuja, like Kubwa Express Way, parts of Gwagwalada, Dawaki and Karasana districts.

While he stated that investigation was ongoing to apprehend other suspects, he said hunters and local vigilante groups have been engaged to protect street light infrastructures.

He said: “We arrested a very prominent contractor, an expatriate, who is involved in vandalising the street light to enable them to get this contract.”

