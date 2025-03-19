FCTA Approves Over N2bn For Bulldozers, Revenue Collection Software

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved over N2 billion for the procurement of earth-moving machines (bulldozers) and a Microsoft license for revenue collection.

The approval was granted during an Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Felix Obuah, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), and Michael Ango, Acting Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), provided details of the allocations.

Obuah explained that the Council approved the procurement of critical earth-moving machines and equipment for the Department of Development Control under AMMC.

He stated, “The Council approved the procurement of these essential earth-moving machines in favour of Matrak Nigeria Limited, amounting to N1,940,572,410, inclusive of VAT, with a delivery period of three weeks. By the special grace of God, these machines will ease the work of the Development Control under AMMC.”

On the revenue collection software, FCT-IRS Chairman, Michael Ango, noted that the approval was aimed at enhancing internally generated revenue (IGR) within the FCT.

He said, “The EXCO approved a memo for the procurement of a Microsoft 365 license, valued at N242,827,450.

“The FCT is investing significantly in technology to improve revenue generation and collection. This software will help automate most of our manual processes, enhance internal communication, reduce paper usage, and ensure better record-keeping with cloud storage.”

He emphasized that the software will boost efficiency in revenue collection and contribute to the overall development of the FCT.

