FCTA Approves Over N2b Sewage Treatment Plant Projects

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the award of contracts for a new sewage treatment plant and other projects valued at about N2.6 billion.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Chief Felix Obuah, disclosed this following the 14th EXCO meeting of the FCTA chaired by Minister Nyesom Wike.

Obuah explained that the Minister approved contracts for the operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants and related projects across various districts in Abuja, estimated at over N2 billion.

He stated, “We sought and obtained approval for the ratification and award of contracts for the operation and maintenance of Apo Erector sewage plant. We also secured approval to extend service contracts for the operation and maintenance of Wupa Basic Sewage Treatment Plant.

“Additionally, we got approval to extend service contracts for the provision of solid waste collection and management services for 40 related districts in the FCT for a period of two months.

“Altogether, these approvals amount to about N2.6 billion,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Chidi Amadi, revealed that more reforms are underway concerning land administration in Abuja.

Amadi noted that significant changes are expected in the procedures for land acquisition and policies related to the development of the capital city.

He said, “Unfortunately, the Director of Land is not present today. He made a presentation on critical policies regarding reforms and the overview of land procedures in the FCT. I’m sure there will be a dedicated press briefing on this because it is very important.

“This concerns the foundation of land acquisition processes and related procedures. I am not fully competent to provide details now, but once the Director is available, hopefully by the end of this week, he will hold a press briefing on the matter.”

