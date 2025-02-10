FCTA Approves N795.6m To Insure Movable, Immovable Assets

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N795.6 million to provide a 12-month insurance cover for its movable and immovable assets.

Mrs Grace Adayilo, FCT Head of Civil Service, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Executive Committee meeting, the first in 2025.

Adayilo said that the committee approved the contract to four insurance companies and three insurance brokers. According to her, the insurance policy is mainly to safeguard FCT’s assets against various risks, including damage, loss or destruction.

“This will ensure the continuity of government businesses and minimise financial losses in the event of unforeseen incidents.

“This is in line with Federal Government directive, mandating the compulsory insurance of government assets, properties, buildings under construction and public funds,” she said.

