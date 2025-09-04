FCTA Approves 50% Subsidized Fertilizer For Farmers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved 50 percent subsidized fertilizer for farmers within the territory as part of efforts to enhance food security.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidiebere Amadi, urged beneficiaries not to resell the fertilizers. “Do not sell them; their true value lies in the harvest they will yield and the livelihoods they will sustain. Together, let us commit to food self-sufficiency, improved livelihoods, and a vibrant agricultural future for the FCT and the nation,” he said.

Wike also encouraged youths to embrace agriculture as a pathway to prosperity rather than relying solely on white-collar jobs. “This initiative underscores our firm commitment to food security, agricultural revitalisation, and the welfare of our people. As the FAO has emphasised, food insecurity threatens dignity, stability, and peace. Our enhanced security efforts are already restoring confidence and providing a safe environment for agriculture and investment,” he added.

Also speaking, Mandate Secretary of the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Abdullahi Ango, disclosed that the Secretariat procured 550 metric tonnes of assorted fertilizers, including NPK, urea, and fertilizer gels, along with 3,500 knapsack sprayers, for distribution at subsidized rates. He emphasised that the items will be strictly monitored to ensure they are used only for cultivation by certified farmers.