FCT Workers Suspend 3-Month Strike

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) FCT Chapter yesterday said it had resolved to suspend its three-month strike today.

It was learnt that the strike has affected critical sectors, especially the primary healthcare centres, directly managed by the Area Councils.

Within the strike period, primary healthcare centres in Abuja were either completely locked up or partially open for those who could afford the bill.

In a statement by President Ibrahim Abdullahi Kabi and Secretary Abdulmumini Sa’ad, the union said they decided to suspend the strike following the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike’s intervention.

The statement noted that Wike directed that the Area Councils’ 10 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) should be used to offset the three months’ salary arrears.

It added: “The union will engage with the Area Council Chairmen to address outstanding issues, including the 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance, CONHESS/CONMESS and CONPSS salary adjustments, and other entitlements.”