FCT Workers’ Strike: We Went To Court Because Politicians Hijacked It – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration was compelled to approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) because the ongoing strike by FCT workers had been hijacked by politicians.

Wike spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, a few hours after the NICN ordered the striking workers to resume work.

According to the minister, the strike was unnecessary, as the FCT Administration had “reasonably met” most of the workers’ demands through dialogue and engagement.

He disclosed that despite the strike action, he had already approved and signed workers’ salary files amounting to over ₦12 billion for January.

“I believe the administration has reasonably met the demands of the workers. However, we must be honest and admit that some of the demands are frivolous and go beyond what workers are legitimately entitled to,” Wike said.

He explained that the administration initially avoided litigation, opting instead for dialogue.

“When the strike started, we did not rush to court. We believed in engagement and discussion. But when it became obvious that politicians were about to hijack the strike, we had no choice but to seek legal intervention.

“We decided to allow the court to determine, on merit, what the real issues were and whether the demands were justified,” he added.

Wike further stated that while workers were resisting reforms being implemented by the administration, the FCT had made significant progress in boosting its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“People complain when we take steps to improve IGR collection. But when I came into office, FCT IGR was about ₦9 billion. Today, it has increased to ₦30 billion. That is progress, and workers should acknowledge it,” he said.

The minister noted that the FCT’s monthly wage bill far exceeds its statutory allocation, stressing the importance of internally generated funds.

“I just signed January salaries amounting to over ₦12 billion. Even if the FCT receives ₦10 billion from the federation account, it is not enough to pay salaries and run the administration. That is why we rely heavily on IGR,” he explained.

Wike warned workers to obey the court order and refrain from blocking access to government offices, saying disobedience would attract sanctions.

“Workers must act as workers, not politicians. Anyone who disobeys the law or attempts to block access to government facilities will face the full weight of the law. We will not tolerate disorder,” he said.

He emphasized that disputes in a democratic system must be resolved through legal means, not propaganda or misinformation.

“This is a democracy. Issues should be resolved legally. Let the court determine who is right and who is wrong. We are also aware that some directors are instigating these actions because things are no longer business as usual,” Wike added.