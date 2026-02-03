FCT Workers Call Off Strike After Wike, Labour Reach Truce

In the early hours of Tuesday, the organised labour in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) called off the strike after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the unions reached a last-minute agreement following prolonged negotiations.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed more than three hours of talks that stretched past midnight and concluded at about 3:50 a.m.

The meeting was convened by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the FCT, Senator Mohammed Bomoi, and attended by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, alongside the TUC General Secretary, Dr Nuhu Toro, announced that the discussions produced resolutions aimed at restoring calm and industrial harmony within the FCT Administration.

According to Upah, the agreements reached included assurances that workers would not face reprisals for their participation in the strike, the immediate withdrawal of all cases filed at the National Industrial Court, and a pledge by the FCT Minister to uphold mutual respect and sustain dialogue with organised labour.

“All complaints presented by members of the Joint Unions Action Committee were taken one after the other and fully addressed,” Upah said.

He further noted that the minister committed himself to continuous engagement with labour unions going forward.

As a result of the agreement, workers under the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), as well as all affiliates of the NLC and TUC within the FCT Administration, were directed to resume duties immediately.

“All JUAC members and all affiliates of the TUC and NLC working in the Ministry of the FCT are hereby directed to resume work immediately,” Upah said.

“All affiliates are enjoined to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of industrial peace and harmony and in good faith.”

The strike had disrupted activities across the nation’s capital for several days due to unresolved labour concerns within the FCT Administration.

The industrial action persisted despite warnings from the FCT Police Command over security risks and a court order restraining the protest, before the intervention of the Senate Committee led to a resolution.