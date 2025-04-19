FCT Won’t Construct Roads For FHA Estates – Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday declared that his administration would not commit public funds to construct roads within Federal Housing Authority (FHA) estates, having already allocated lands to them.

Wike, who made the statement while inspecting ongoing road projects at Kabusa-Takushara and Sereti-Ketti in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), emphasized that the FHA bears the responsibility for providing internal infrastructure in the estates it develops across the city.

He reiterated that his administration remains focused on opening up rural communities through strategic road construction and will not divert resources meant for public infrastructure to develop private estates.

He said, “The estate belongs to the Federal Housing Authority. They should be able to take care of their estate. The roads we should do are roads that will open up the entire city.

“We have told the Federal Housing Authority that the land was allocated to them. They built the estate and sold it to residents. Let us first open up areas that link major cities and satellite towns before we begin to talk about building roads within estates.”

Commenting on the road projects he inspected, the Minister disclosed that contractors have assured him that the roads will be completed within schedule and ready for commissioning by the end of May.

“I’m happy with what the contractors are doing, and hopefully, by the end of May, these two roads will be inaugurated as part of the second-year anniversary of Mr. President. So, we are very happy with what we have seen,” he said.

Wike further explained that the improved road connectivity would reduce the need for people to relocate to the city center.

He noted that shorter travel times, facilitated by new roads, would encourage residents to build homes in outlying areas, providing a more affordable alternative and fostering economic growth.

“With this road being constructed, there’s no need to say, ‘let’s go and stay in the city.’ From here to the city is not up to 10 minutes, and that’s what a good road network brings. It will open up the entire area, and you’ll see people wanting to come and build houses here instead of staying in the city, which is more expensive.”

