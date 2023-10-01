FCT: Wike Vows To Dialogue With Herders, Okada Riders Ahead Of Ban

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Saturday promised to dialogue with cattle breeders before going ahead to enforce the ban on cattle rearing in Abuja’s city centre.

Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State made the promise while addressing journalists after inspecting some ongoing road projects in parts of the nation’s capital.

Reeling out his plans, the Minister also revealed plans to provide alternative means of transportation before enforcing the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the city centre.

He, however, promised that his administration was committed to building a capital city that Nigerians could be proud of.