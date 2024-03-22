FCT: Wike Unveils Rapid Response Team To Tackle Security Challenges

In an effort to address security concerns in Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has announced the creation of the FCT Rapid Response Team.

Wike disclosed this on Friday at a meeting with General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff in Abuja.

While speaking with the Sefence boss, Wike revealed his intentions to form a cooperative force that would include the Department of State Services (DSS), Civil Defence, the Army, and the Police.

According to him, improving the city’s ability to successfully fight crime is the goal.

In order to improve the quick reaction team’s ability to combat crime in the nation’s capital, Wike stressed the significance of providing them with cutting-edge equipment.

He stated the following when outlining the goal of an all-inclusive FCT Rapid Response Team: “Every form of technology will be provided to ensure optimal performance.”

General Musa noted that the military is committed to supporting this initiative, saying: “Our aim is to provide a standby force to supplement existing security forces in case of overwhelming situations.”

General Musa provided more details about his plans to create a fast response team that would be armed with helicopters and ground forces to ensure constant preparedness.

The suggested steps are a result of the FCT Administration and security services working together to improve security operations and protect Abuja citizens and visitors.