FCT: Wike Orders Fast-Track Compensation For Indigenous People

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has directed that the compensation for the indigenous people affected by road construction and other infrastructural development should be fast tracked.

Wike gave the directives when he paid an emergency inspection to the road construction site at Lifecamp District, where farmlands and few houses would be affected.

The Minister, while at another road construction site at Katampe District, also directed the Department of Compensation and Relocation to carry out evaluation of the indigenous people’s homes that would be affected by the road.

According to the Minister, he was taken the measures to ensure that the projects were delivered and inaugurated by the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

While at the International Conference Centre ( ICC) where Julius Berger is renovating the edifice, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress already made.

He further disclosed that his administration was undertaking the renovation of the Conference Centre to give it a deserving facelift.

Wike said, “ What we went to do at Life camp has to do majorly with the farmland, and there are some small amounts of houses that we need to compensate for.

“But if it requires relocating them we’ll do that. if it requires just compensation we’ll do. It depends on what is available. What is important to us is that we are working together with the various communities”.

He added that, “ in the next two days, the communities of those who own some crops would have been compensated. You know that job is handled by Julius Berger.

“You can see the quality, you can see the reactions of the people there and how happy they are”.

Share

Please follow and like us: