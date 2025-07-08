FCT: Wike Doesn’t Listen, Has Emperor Mentality- Ireti Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, on Tuesday stated that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has an emperor mentality and is not sensitive to the plight of the people of the nation’s capital.

Ireti who spoke on Channels Television’s Political program, said the FCT minister has not made the lives of the people better and accuse him of owing salaries and not carrying her along in the drafting of the budget for the city.

The lawmaker said all spectrums of insecurity, such as one-chance robbery and kidnapping, have become common occurrences in the FCT because the minister failed in his responsibility.

According to Kingibe, contrary to widespread belief, the performance of former FCT Minister Nasir El-Rufai surpassed whatever Wike thinks he has done in the area of infrastructure.

Kingibe said he once reported Wike to Senate President Godswill Akpabio after the minister cut her off a call she initiated to him in the spirit of peace and synergy.

“In the last few months, I gave it some thought and said at the end of the day, all I want is my people to benefit. If being less antagonistic to the minister would help bring development to the people, then fine.

“So, I decided that in spite of the things that I don’t like that he is doing, I will minimise my public criticisms of him, but it’s not made any difference because he has an emperor mentality.