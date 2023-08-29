FCT: Wike Begins Demolition Of Multi-Million Naira Duplex

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the purview of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday commenced the demolition of a multi-billion Naira duplex in Abuja.

The multimillion-naira duplex first demolished by the new administration is located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, for building on an unapproved plot of land.

Recalls that Wike pledged to tear down buildings in the nation’s capital that were constructed on prohibited properties when he assumed office last Monday, August 20.

Speaking on the development, the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, noted that the building was said to belong to the late Alake of Egba Land, Oba Oye Lipede.

Given the conflicting claims made by the parties, Galadima said his staff conducted a thorough investigation to determine the original owner of the site.

Galadima said that once development laws and regulations were broken, the FCTA would not take the status of any defaulting developers into account.

He said, “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without a valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. ‘Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, that is why we had to remove the building.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it,= because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding the notices we served.

“After our investigation, we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer.”