FCT Unions Resume Strike Over N70,000 Minimum Wage

Primary school teachers and Area Councils employees in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday resumed their strike over unpaid N70,000 minimum wage.

The was called by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT wing, and the National Union of Local Government Employees of Nigeria (NULGE), FCT chapter.

In a statement, the FCT NUT Chairman Abdullahi Shafa and FCT NULGE President Ibrahim Kabi asked members of the two unions to resume an indefinite strike.

According to them, the strike followed the failure to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000 agreed in December 2024 with the chairmen of the area councils.

The unions said while the new wage has been implemented for all workers in the FCT, local government employees and primary school teachers have been excluded.

They said: “The council chairmen’s failure to uphold their commitments has left the unions with no option but to resume industrial action.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike decried the constant shutting down of public schools and other sectors in the territory.

