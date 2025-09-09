FCT UBEB Urges FG To Bridge Creative Arts, Play-Based Learning Gaps

…as Korea trains students on ‘Encountering Art’

The Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB) has appealed to the Federal Government to pay more attention to the importance of play-based learning as a powerful tool to boost academic outcomes, critical thinking, and social development in children, by employing more creative and fine arts teachers in schools.

The Deputy Director, Cultural and Creative Unit of FCT UBEB, Irene Okafor, who argued that, unlike traditional rote learning, play-based approaches encourage creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills essential for the 21st-century learner, regretted that many creative art teachers in Nigeria were unemployed and languishing

Okafor made the call at a workshop, ‘Encountering Art: Ways of Seeing’ organised by the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN), in partnership with the Korea Arts & Culture Education Service for students drawn from LEA Primary Schools in Suka AMAC and Greater Seed Richmaris Academy, where the students learnt how to blend creativity, play, and movement—showing how play becomes art, and art becomes culture.

The call comes against the backdrop of South Korea’s growing investment in art-centred education, where play has been successfully embedded into their curricula, balancing academic rigour with hands-on creativity. It exposes learners to multiple perspectives, deepens self-expression, and fosters global cultural exchange.

According to the UBEB official, there was a need for Nigeria to adopt similar models, ensuring that young learners not only excel in examinations but also develop the holistic skills needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.

She said: ” The children are using colours to play, and they’re teaching them how to use their imagination and objects to form things. What they are teaching them today covers the three learning domains: cognitive domain, affective domain and psychomotor domain.

Korea is really trying for schools in the FCT.”

The UBEB official who warned that Nigeria risks falling behind if similar opportunities were not created for its pupils states that while subjects such as science and technology continue to gain attention, creative arts and experiential learning are being sidelined in Nigeria, leaving pupils with limited opportunities to develop critical thinking, imagination, and cultural appreciation.

“Most schools feel it’s just all about bombarding children with theory without exposing them to the creative aspect of learning. We don’t have enough teachers in the field, and it’s affecting our school system. That is what the Koreans are bringing up, so that we create, using our hands to bring out useful things from our imagination.

“We beg our government to employ creative art teachers. We have fine art teachers languishing; nobody is employed. They should employ them now that they are talking about entrepreneurship. If a child learns creativity, upon graduating from school, he can find a place and start his own job, whether governments employ or not.

The Korean Instructors, Jin-ju Kang and Jung-won Ye, explained that introducing more play-based and creative approaches into classrooms would not only enrich learning but also empower students with problem-solving and social skills essential for the 21st century.

Jin-ju Kang noted, “This session was to encourage children in their creative learning and teamwork skills, thinking outside the box, seeing possibilities where there are none.

This is why those games were chosen. Firstly, the Donkass game, similar to hopscotch, was more of an individual game to show how working individually is.

But then other games, e.g. eraser game, where you flick the eraser and draw lines, and everyone takes turns until the paper is filled, and spot images allows the child to not only understand teamwork, but also spot possibilities where there are none.

“Everyone’s input and creative or critical imagination birthed endless possibilities. We shouldn’t fall prey to limits, but understand that we can go beyond preconceptions.

She said they took Korean children’s what-ifs and made them into a new learning experience. Opened a new door for that child’s imagination. This encourages critical thinking and working together. Together they created something new.”

On her part, Jung-won Ye said, “This was all about the language of the body. Most times, we overlook the power of body language and its signs. For example, we see a shadow or outline of a person, and know that this is a baby or this is an old person; that’s because the mannerisms give them away. Plants and how they grow were used as a teaching point.

“The children were shown how plants grow in real-time and were asked to re-create and represent that with their bodies and then with their figurines.

This is to help children understand Nonverbal Communication (Body Language), enhance their observation and critical thinking skills, creativity and expression, empathy and perspective taking, which is what typical education might overlook.”