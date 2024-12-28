FCT To Experience Blackout Saturday, Sunday – TCN

Share

Barely four days to the Happy New Year celebration, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has notified the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) about impending blackouts in some areas on Saturday and Sunday.

The TCN made this known in a press statement issued on Saturday by its General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

According to the statement, during the process, its engineers would conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations between Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29.

He added that from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgear at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

READ ALSO

Similarly, the statement added that from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, maintenance work will be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at the Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

This, according to TCN, will result in power interruptions in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp.

The company sincerely apologized to FCT residents for the inconvenience, noting that maintenance was scheduled to ensure the optimal performance of power equipment.

Share

Please follow and like us: