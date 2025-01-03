FCT To Experience Blackout For Two Weeks – AEDC

Share

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Friday announced that some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Abuja will experience power outages between January 6 to 31.

This is contained in a press statement issued on the AEDC official X handle, noting that there will be power disruptions in several parts of the nation’s capital due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

The new development comes barely a week after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disrupted power supply to conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The AEDC apologized for any inconvenience to their customer and appreciated them for their understanding.

The statement read: “Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6-21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

It said the areas that will experience outages during the period include “Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, Parts of Apo.

“Others are parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.”

