FCT Teachers Embark On Strike Over Non-Implementation Of Minimum Wage

Teachers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, embarked on a fresh strike action over non-compliance with the new minimum wage of N70,000 by the area councils.

New Telegraph reports that the development is coming three days before the conclusion of the first-term examination, as pupils who went to school on Monday to continue with their first-term examination were turned back home.

Primary school pupils in the FCT have experienced a series of strike actions embarked upon by their teachers, thereby affecting their educational progress.

The last strike by the teachers was on September 18, 14 days into this term’s resumption, which was eventually called off on October 7, forcing them to remain at home for about three weeks.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Teachers’ Union (NUT) in the FCT, Kubwa chapter, Comrade Ameh Baba, while reacting to the development, explained that the action became necessary as the area council chairmen in the territory have continued to owe them arrears.

He further explained, “And now the ultimatum of the December 1st deadline given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for any state to comply with the minimum wage of N70,000 has come into effect. Hence, we don’t have any option but to comply.”

The chairman stated that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had approved the recent minimum wage, with the November salary being billed for the first payment.

Baba lamented that the UBEC teachers among them were yet to witness the gesture.

He assured that the primary school teachers in the FCT would continue with the present strike, lamenting that the councils still owed them the N40,000 peculiar allowance and N35,000 wage award for up to one year.

