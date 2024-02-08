FCT: Taxing High-Net-Worth Individuals Gaining Traction

High-net-worth individuals in Abuja and their businesses may no longer enjoy luxury of mild taxation as experts, and wealth managers task FCT- IRS to beam searchlight on wealthy Nigerians residents in the

Wealth managers, finance analysts and tax experts have weighed in with opinions on reflective taxes paid by super rich and affluent individuals on their wealth. The idea of taxing the wealth of the super rich is gaining experts’ buy-in as conscious efforts are deployed to minimise rising inequality in income disposal. In Nigeria, the gap between the rich and the poor is incomprehensibly wide, leaving the assets of the rich mostly untaxed. There is a brewing trend in which assets of the rich could be taxed to make billionaires pay a fair share of taxes. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is the melting pot of Nigeria’s top notch wealthy individuals. In Abuja metropolis and environs, wealthy individuals ostentatiously display their wealth via possession of posh houses in exclusively opulent areas, sleek automobiles and lavish lifestyles.

Taxation and revenue

Like the rest 36 states of the federation, Federal Capital Territory FCT is entitled to the revenue collection from Federation Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC). In addition, it gets budget allocation from the Federal Government. Like every MDA, the FCT defends its budget at the National Assembly. More importantly, FCT generates its reasonable portion of revenue internally. The responsibility of tax collection is vested in the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS). In the 2024 fiscal budget, the Federal Capital Territory FCT got N607.9 billion under Minister Nyesom Wike. At a budget defence session by the National Assembly last December, Wike urged the National Assembly to pass the FCT budget without hesitation considering crucial projects earmarked for execution.

He told members of the National Assembly that N5 billion was allocated as a counterpart fund for the Greater Abuja Water Supply projects, N4.5 billion for the design and construction of Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower, N3 billion for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat and N4 billion al- located for the completion of the vice president’s residence. Wike added that N609.7 million was for the settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in the FCT. “The money is just N17.1 billion, so what can I say other than to say, ‘please help us pass it,” he said as he pleaded with the Senators to pass the FCT budget with no reduction. Considering the number of prior- ity projects listed for execution by the FCT administration in 2024, the N607.9 billion budget allocated to it could be a drop in the FCT’s array of costly projects billed for execution in 2024. FCT administration is depending on CT-IRS as a back up to fund the Territory’s obligations.

For the year 2024, FCT-IRS has a target of N250 billion, a mileage its Acting Chairman, Haruna Abdullahi, assured would be achieved and surpassed. The agency generated tax revenue of N203 billion in 2023, representing a 63 per cent increase from the N124 billion it generated in 2022. Speaking recently on tax revenue collection, Abdullahi said the tax collection of the FCT had grown from barely N46b billion in 2017 to N124 billion in 2022, representing an over 270 per cent increase, adding that the service was optimistic that it could generate N250 billion with the support of staff of the FCTA, the National As- sembly, and other key stakeholders. “The tx collection of the FCT-IRS grew from barely N46 billion in 2017 to over N124 billion in 2022, indicating over 270 per cent growth.

At this point, I would like to inform the general public that, as of December 19, 2023, the FCT-IRS, for the first time since its inception in 2015, has exceeded the N200 billion mark by generating the sum of N203,147,090,410.5 annual revenue for the year 2023. This is a huge milestone for the service, and it represents about a 63.34 per cent increase in collection from the preceding year.”

Taxing wealthy individuals

The FCT is the choice of residence to the majority of wealthy individuals with thriving businesses. The wealth of these individuals, experts said, are largely untaxed. This perception gained traction recently, when the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service asked Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to file her annual tax returns after a birthday bash. Achimugu is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Felak Con- cept Group, a consortium of companies with expertise in civil, transportation and structural engineering, as well as consultancy and transaction advisory services, and maritime and environmental waste management. She is also the founder and President of Sam Empowerment Foundation.

The FCT – IRS tax reminder notice to Mrs. Achumugu came days after her lavish 50th birthday party celebration at Grenada, a Caribbean Island. “The FCT-Internal Revenue Service extends our warmest birthday wishes to you. May this special day be filled with joy and blessing. Remember to fulfill your tax obligations by filing your annual tax returns,” the post on X read. The post generated a mixed bag of reactions from wealth management experts, analysts and tax experts.

Experts’ views

Speaking with New Telegraph, Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN), Abuja chapter, Dr Kennedy Iwundu, said it was time Nigeria began to tax wealthy indi- viduals. “Yes, I have said it in a different fo- rum, Nigeria needs to intensify taxa- tion of high net worth individuals. That is one of the ways we can meet up with our revenue targets,” he said. Asked if FCT-ITS was in order in sending a tax reminder notice to Mrs Achumugu, Dr. Iwundu responded affirmatively. He said: “FCT- IRS should ensure that agencies of government comply in ensuring that tax clearance certificate is a criteria for permits, licences, approval of lands/buildings, sale of lands and buildings in FCT,” adding that its high profile individuals had acquired multi billion naira properties, assets in Abuja.

Wealth management expert and Managing Director, SD & D, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, also supported the FCT- IRS step. He declared: “According to extant laws, the FCT- IRS has a right to demand for the tax status of any citizen resident or doing business in the FCT. “The means making this demand may, however, vary as regards to status, according to the law. In other climes, appropriate taxes are applied according to those that live luxurious lifestyles with a view to ensuring that such luxuries are adequately taxed to the benefit of the state. “Therefore, taxing luxurious life- styles are an established norm to generate government revenues.

“The tax authorities need to sta- tistically identify, review and engage individuals and organisations eligible for tax payments and ensure they are made to comply according to the law. The era of selective taxation should be jettisoned and every one enjoying the benefits from the government should adequately pay taxes as responsibilities to citizens and organisations.” On strategies for volunteering tax compliance, Idakolo said: “I believe they should embark on continuous sensitisation of the public on the importance of up to date tax payments and celebrate individuals and organisations that are tax compliant to encourage others.”

An Abuja based tax expert, Omei- za Adeku Jatto, vindicated FCT- IRS for demanding tax return filing from the Achumugu. “FCT – IRS is a statutory body that is empowered to collect taxes such as PAYEE etc in the FCT. Mrs Achimugu who operates a conglomerate business in the FCT is expected to pay these taxes to the govt of GCT. It is within the law of the land for tax officials to subject all taxable individuals within their area of jurisdiction to pay these taxes and failure to do this should be heavily sanctioned. “Ordinarily where the system works, the tax authorities do not need to follow tax payers to pay and file their tax returns.

This is because all taxable individuals are already in the tax dragnet and your taxable incomes are taxed as and when due. Irrespective of the nature of your business and lifestyle, the tax authorities should ensure your income is captured and taxed appropriately. “It is high time for the tax authorities to live up to their responsibility. They should ensure that all taxable individuals are in their tax net and they should follow up the collection of these taxes. Also, the system where taxpayers are allowed to fill their income tax form based on self-assessment and submit without verification should be discouraged. “Normally people are averse to paying taxes; and they could indulge in understating their income in order to reduce tax payable to the government.

The tax authorities should devise means of getting the right income of individual taxpayers with effective collaboration with the banks, especially the usage of BVN. This will help in no small measure the ability of getting the income of taxpayers without stress. “The authority should ensure that all eligible tax payers irrespective of the size of their business, are captured and are made to pay their taxes. They should also make tax payment seamless and ensure that the process of collecting the TCC is easy and this certificate should be an important condition for accessing some services such as education, health, passports and Visas for traveling,” Omeiza said.

However, analyst, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, differed. While he said every taxable individual should and must pay his taxes, Aliyu advised the tax authorities to be professional in their approach. “Everyone should pay their tax. It’s more of a vendetta or maybe a witch hunt for you to say because someone displayed her wealth or did her birth- day, it’s of no one’s concern . If she has her money she can do her birthday. “I think tax agencies should be professional; should not be involved in politicking or political interests because it’s more witch hunting , for them to be asking her to do anything about tax or paying of tax. “If she has not been paying, what has been their role over time? For me, I think they must make sure they differentiate between the two.

They shouldn’t be used as a tool to witch hunt people. Because ideally, if a company fails to pay their tax, FCT- IRS shouldn’t wait up to a year. “For me, I’ll advise tax authorities to be more professional and do their jobs as it’s supposed to be. Not witch hunting people after displaying their wealth,” he said.

Last line

Tax authorities need to up their game by ensuring high-net-worth individuals and their businesses are appropriately taxed.