FCT: Targeting Effective Tax Collection With Digital Tools

Determined to surpass the N250 billion tax revenue target in 2024 fiscal year, the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT- IRS) launched an e- portal platform for effective tax administration and to minimise loopholes, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigeria’s tax administration is a work in progress until such a time when taxpayers’ decision to comply with payment and regulations is done voluntarily without prompting by tax authority.

However, there has been a tremendous improvement in tax compliance level recently compared to a few years ago, courtesy of technology devices. At the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), tax collection by the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) was, hitherto, a herculean task.

Upon calibrating its operations from manual to digital, FCT – IRS has seen improvement in tax collection within its jurisdiction. From N46 billion tax revenue in 2017, FCT – IRS tax collection increased in leaps and bounds to N124 billion in 2022 and also grew to N203 billion in 2023. This represents a 63 per cent increase. The tax authority is given tax revenue target of N250 billion in 2024.

e-portal to the rescue

To navigate the challenges associated with efficient tax administration in Abuja metropolis, FCT -IRS last week launched user-friendly e-portal. The IT enabled system is designed to improve the quality of tax services and promote efficient tax administration in the territory. The e-porter is a cloud-based application designed for tax collection, receipt, assessment; TCC management, filing of returns, registration and to report all service’ revenue management.

The use of e-poter application both by the clients and tax players within the FCT jurisdiction is expected to address majority of loopholes that clog effective tax administration in the FCT. Unveiling the e-portal last week in Abuja, acting Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, said the platform would harmonise convenience, transparency, and accountability in tax administration.

The platform is programmed for tax collection receipt, assessment, and Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). Represented by Mrs Chinwe Ndu, Director, Tax Department, Abdullahi noted: “The e-portal is our collection, receipting, assessment, and TCC issuance platform with the embedding of every service of revenue management. This platform is a symphony of evolution of processes, seamlessly harmonizing convenience, transparency, and accountability.

“The e-Portal stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our mission, which is to provide effective and efficient tax administration through continuous innovation. It exemplifies innovation at its zenith.” Speaking on the advantages of the platform in relation to tax administration, Abdullahi said it would help in bridging the gap between tradition and modernity while it also propels tax management further into the digital age.

“Gone are the days of cumbersome paperwork and long waiting times. Instead, we are welcoming a new era where taxpayers can navigate their obligations with ease and efficiency, all at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes or offices. “This represents our unwavering commitment to serving the people of the Federal Capital Territory with excellence and integrity.

This platform harnesses the power of technology to enable both taxpayers and tax administrators to interact in a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly manner. “Whether you’re an individual taxpayer, a business owner, or a tax consultant, this platform has been meticulously designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations,” he said. Giving further insight into the features of the platform, Mr James Olukotun, acting Director, ICT, described the portal as a cloud-based application designed for tax collection, receipt, assessment, TCC management, filing of returns, registration, reporting and all services of revenue management.

According to Olukotun, the platform is embedded with a revenue management system portal and self-service e-portal. Mr Kumaiin Ikya, Deputy Director, Land Administration Department, FCT Administration, was confident the porter would seal subsisting gaps in revenue generation and collection.

Evaluation

Days after its unveiling, the e-portal dashboard showed an increase in volume of tax collection. FCT- IRS tax collection stood at N1.6 billion with N1.9 billion so far collected in March.

The portal also revealed a total of N25.5 billion have been collected so far in 2024 with an average daily collection of N23.3 million. Other details displayed by the porter dashboard showed that, FCT – IRS 1.5 million taxpayers in its tax net, out of which 392,737 are corporate taxpayers while 1.1 million were individuals. The service has a tax revenue target of N250 billion in 2024.

Experts’ take

Appraising the importance of the platform in tax administration, experts on tax matters offered perspectives on its adoption by FCT-IRS management. Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN), Abuja chapter, Dr Kennedy Iwundu, described the e-portal adoption by the FCT tax authority as a good initiative. “It’s good because it is one of the innovations by tax administrators globally to ensure that the taxpayers pay their taxes and also file returns without the stress of moving from one place to another.

“The introduction of technology in tax administration has made it easier for the people as they can sit at home or anywhere and pay their taxes and obtain tax clearance certificate. It is a commendable initiative. Clearly, this is the direction the world is headed, going technological when it comes to tax administration,” he said. On the potential of the platform to tackling incidence of tax evasion, he said it would be possible with technology efficacy.

“It’s easier to use technology to check tax evasion because technology will help to track what people are doing. Right now , Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) included on its platform, a device that can easily look at the bank view – your BVN to view the bank statements. “This is new development in the management of taxes in the FCT will enable taxpayers to file their annual returns from the comfort of their homes without stress. The essence of this new system is to encourage tax compliance which invariably increases the revenue generation in the FCT,” Dr. Iwundu said. Also, an Abuja-based tax expert, Omeiza Adeku Jatto, lauded the innovation. He said it was a timely decision that will boost FCT tax revenue.

“The system, if well implemented, would encourage more taxpayers to freely avail themselves for tax payment. It goes to reduce the difficulty faced by the FCT-IRS for compliance as taxpayers would voluntarily pay their taxes without much compulsion,” he said. However, he said there would be initial reluctance from taxpayers who are not exposed to use of technology devices.

“Usually, there will be reluctance to switch to the use of eportal because of the literacy level of some of the taxpayers. Another problem envisaged is the network connection which can be frustrating if not properly handled,” he said. To broaden tax compliance in the FCT-IRS, Omeiza suggested to FCT tax authorities to make accessibility to the portal seamless, and to sensitise taxpayers on the usage.

“It is very likely that the tax compliance level will increase in the FCT if all the grey areas I highlighted are addressed. Some taxpayers would voluntarily declare and file their tax returns if the system is not cumbersome. With the adoption of e-portal where filing of taxes is made easier and can done outside the tax offices, it will surely broaden the compliance thereby increasing the revenue generation in the FCT,” he assured.

Last line

Adoption of the e-portal platform by the FCT tax authority will boost revenue collection and also ensure transparency in tax collection and remittance and incidences of tax evasion.