FCT Swan Honours NNL Chairman, CEO

The recent rejuvenation in the Nigerian National League has started receiving the attention of the Sports Media, as both the Chairman of the most important league in the country, George Aluo, and his Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Attah, were on Thursday recognised with an award by the FCT Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Aluo who is a veteran Sports writer of over three decades was given a meritorious award by the Sports Writers for his contributions in development of Sports writing in the country and the positive reforms his administration has brought to the second tier league. Aluo, who worked variously as Sports editor of major newspapers in the country, before he assumed that headship of the most important league.

His tenure has brought visibility to the league. Emmanuel Attah was rewarded for his contribution to sports development in FCT and Nigeria in general. Attah was a former Chairman of the FCT Football Association and the Coordinator of the Super Eagles from 2006 to 2013.

A period where the Super Eagles won the bronze and the gold trophy for the third time. He was the Chairman of NYSC Football Club, where he retired as a Director (Special Duties).