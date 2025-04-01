FCT: Supreme Court Complex, NASS, Others Thrown Into Darkness

Share

Electricity users at the Supreme Court complex, National Assembly (NASS), Dunamis, Utako, and NigeriaKorea Model School have been thrown into darkness.

Other areas in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja that were also affected included: Wubassy Barracks, Army War College, Mambila Barrack, Yara Dua Barrack, DIA, Niger Barrack, Lungi & Agu Irosi Barrack, and surrounding areas.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). It attributed the blackout to a technical fault on the feeder serving the areas.

The statement read: “Dear valued customers in Utako, Wuye, Jabi, Airport, NJI, NARSDA, NABDA, Lugbe Shoprite, Riverpark Estate, War College, Dunamis, NIGCOMSAT, Nigeria-Korea Model School.

“Also customers in Lugbe Primary, Zuma Steel, Kapwa Village, NIA Junior/Senior, Tipper Garage, Tudu Wada, Peace Village, Video Club, CRD, 1R, T-Pumpy Estate, New Site, Back of Dunamis, Jedo, and Forte Royal Estate.

“Customers in Aso Drive, NSA, NASS, NJC, FJC, and Supreme Court; Wubassy Barracks, Army War College, Mambila Barrack, Yara Dua Barrack, DIA, Niger Barrack, Lungi & Agu Irosi Barrack, and surrounding areas.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas. Our dedicated technical team is working tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.”

