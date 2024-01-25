FCT Strike: Wike Reveals Agreement With School Teachers

Following the ongoing industrial action by the primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister has said he had an arrangement with the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Abuja chapter.

According to the FCT Minister, after the meeting with Area Council Chairmen, and graded chiefs on Wednesday in Abuja, he assured that they would pay the remaining 60% of their obligations with the FCTA covering 40% of them.

He further assures them that the payments will be made on a regular basis.

New Telegraph gathered that the FCT Traditional Council Chairman, Dr Adamu Baba Yunusa, and Onah of Abaji brought the situation to Wike’s notice.

READ ALSO:

In response to Yunusa’s request, the Minister said that the problems had been resolved and brought up the subject of the striking employees of the FCT Area Councils, NULGE.

He said, “The same thing with NULGE. FCTA has taken over 40 per cent, and let them pay 60 per cent.

“In the next three, four months, we would have finished paying; they were all happy.”