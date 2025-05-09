FCT Seeks RMAFC Backing To Access Natural Resources Fund

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration is seeking the support of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to access the Development of Natural Resources Fund (DNRF) in order to advance critical infrastructure and agricultural development initiatives within the territory.

The request was formally presented during a courtesy visit to the Commission by a delegation led by the Acting Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Michael Ango, who represented the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Details of the visit were contained in a statement issued by RMAFC spokesperson, Hajiya Maryam Umar Yusuf.

The delegation made a comprehensive presentation before the Commission’s Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, chaired by Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State.

The presentation is part of the prerequisite process for accessing funds from the DNRF, a 1.68% provision item under the Special Fund established by the Revenue Allocation (Federation Account, etc.) Act, CAP A15 LFN, 2004.

According to Ango, the funds are being sought to implement strategic projects including the construction, rehabilitation, and desilting of key dams—such as Lower Usuma, Pedan, Jabi Lake, and Kilankwa—to facilitate year-round crop production. Other proposals include the installation of solar-powered irrigation systems to support dry season farming, establishment of mechanization service centers, procurement of modern farming equipment, and provision of on-farm storage and post-harvest technologies to minimize losses.

The FCT also intends to modernize grains and cattle markets, enhance animal breeding and veterinary services, and expand its tourism and solid minerals sectors as part of a broad push toward economic diversification.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akawor commended Minister Wike’s developmental initiatives, describing them as aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for economic transformation.

“The Commission welcomes the innovative approaches of the Honourable Minister to develop the natural resources of the FCT through agriculture, solid minerals, and tourism sectors in order to accelerate socio-economic development in the FCT and the country at large,” Akawor stated.

He reiterated that the DNRF is allocated monthly from the Federation Account and is held in trust for the three tiers of government. Accessing the fund, he explained, requires a formal request, followed by a physical assessment by the Commission, which will then prepare a report and forward a recommendation to the President for final approval.

Ambassador Akawor assured the delegation that the Commission would act with transparency and fairness in reviewing the FCT’s request, emphasizing that all considerations will be guided by the objectives for which the fund was established.

