FCT Security Committee Upscales Surveillance On Influx Of People

…Arrests four Chadians over illegal mining

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Security Committee on Tuesday said it has resolved to upscale surveillance on continued Influx of people into Abuja, especially in the areas with potential threat.

The Committee arising from an emergency meeting presided by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, noted that there was need to take a proactive measures to the security of the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph gathered that four Chadians have been arrested over illegal mining in one of the Area Councils.

The suspected illegal miners were said to be held in custody while investigation continues for more details.

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, who briefed newsmen after the meeting disclosed that a special committee comprising the Police, Military, NSCDC, DSS and Department of Security Services of FCTA have been directed by the Minister to beam a searchlight on the worrisome influx.

Disu stated that the special committee would interface with operators of Almajiri schools within the territory to ascertain their identities, as well as check the influx of the children.

The Commissioner has also called on residents to be conscious of their environment and report an influx of suspicious people.

According to him, the Quality Assurance Unit of FCTA’s Education Secretariat would work with the committee to be sure of the quality of education the Islamic clerics are giving to the almajiris.

He said, “A lot of issues regarding security were discussed, but mainly we focused on the issue of influx of people into the Federal Capital Territory, especially the Almajiri. A lot of things were discussed about them and the way forward.

The Minister, at the end of the meeting, agreed, or rather directed that a committee be set up by us, and then he awaits the outcome of it in two weeks.

“ But meanwhile we want to enjoin all residents of the Federal Capital Territory to be security conscious, and then take note of any new person coming into their areas.

“Influx of people into the Federal Capital Territory, and report immediately to the appropriate authorities. We need to profile people coming into our environment, we need to know them, because recently some arrests have been made of persons who are of security risk to the Federal Capital Territory”, he added.

