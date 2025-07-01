FCT Schools’ Closure: NANS Declares Nationwide Protest Tomorrow

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced it will stage a mass protest on tomorrow (July 2), over the continued closure of public primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement, signed by its president, Olushola Oladoja, yesterday, NANS expressed serious displeasure at the closures that have lasted over two months, affecting thousands of children (particularly poor families) from benefiting from basic education.

Last week, NANS gave an ultimatum of seven days to the FCT Administration, headed by Minister Nyesom Wike, to reopen the schools or face protests across the country.

“It is very clear that the government’s silence is an act of negligence and apathy towards the educational destiny of the Nigerian child,” said Oladoja, who described the closure as “unacceptable.”