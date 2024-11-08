FCT Residents Protest Mass Demolition By Wike

Share

The residents of Ruga, a settlement along Airport Road, Abuja on Friday took to the streets to protest the demolition of their homes by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that Wike had previously ordered a task force, Operation Sweep, to demolish Ruga and other communities within the nation’s capital to clear the city of perceived nuisances and criminal activities.

Renowned lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, along with Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMark, led the protest and said the demolition was carried out with malicious intent.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Adeyanju alleged that the task force burned many houses and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the predicament of poor people who had been driven from their homes in Borno and other northern states due to insecurity in the region.

VeryDarkMan in his statement said the repercussions of the demolition will have a heavy toll on Abuja.

He further noted that the area that has been demolished is not near the main road and people have been rendered homeless amid the ongoing hardship in the country.

“There is no justification for this demolition. We are using this medium to appeal to the president to consider the plight of the displaced residents, who are barely surviving.

“Most of the residents here were forced out of their homes in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe due to insecurity.

“Most of them are artisans trying to make a living.

“These demolitions are excessive, and Mr President needs to act to prevent further harassment of the people.

“We are sounding a warning to those in government that peace is only achievable if the poor are allowed to live peacefully.

“When the poor cannot sleep, it affects everyone.” Adeyanju said.

