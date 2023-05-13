FCT Residents Must Prepare For Heavy Thunderstorms- FEMA

As this year’s rainy season approaches, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) on Saturday urged residents to prepare for heavy thunderstorms and other unfavourable weather conditions.

These warnings, it said were necessitated by the recent forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicating that heavy rainfall was expected in the FCT and some northern states, in a few days coming.

Director General of FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss, said the agency has placed the search and rescue team volunteers, and all other staff of the agency on high alert, to promptly respond to any flooding emergency.

Idriss noted the NiMet Predictions were important, and calls for adequate attention from all stakeholders.

He said, ” FCT residents must heed the early warnings and avoid anything that could lead to loss of lives or destruction of properties. Motorists should not drive through a pool of water.

” They should also avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse as well as anything that could block the waterways.

Idriss added, “Residents need to join hands with the agency to ensure adequate protection of our environment in order to avoid the consequences of climate change”