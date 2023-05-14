FCT Residents Must Prepare For Heavy Thunderstorms– FEMA

As this year’s rainy season approaches, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) yesterday urged residents to prepare for heavy thunderstorms and other unfavourable weather conditions.

The warnings, it said, was necessitated by the recent forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicating that heavy rainfall was being expected in the FCT and some northern states, in few days.

Director General of FEMA, Dr. Abbas Idriss, said the agency has placed the search and rescue team volunteers, and all other staff of the agency on high alerts, to promptly respond to any flooding emergency.

Idriss noted the NiMet’s Predictions were important, and calls for adequate attention from all stakeholders. He said: “FCT residents must heed the early warnings and avoid anything that could lead to loss of lives or destruction of properties. Motorists should not drive through a pool of water.