New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sunday Magazine
  3. FCT Residents Must…

FCT Residents Must Prepare For Heavy Thunderstorms– FEMA

As this year’s rainy season approaches, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) yesterday urged residents to prepare for heavy thunderstorms and other unfavourable weather conditions.

The warnings, it said, was necessitated by the recent forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) indicating that heavy rainfall was being expected in the FCT and some northern states, in few days.

Director General of FEMA, Dr. Abbas Idriss, said the agency has placed the search and rescue team volunteers, and all other staff of the agency on high alerts, to promptly respond to any flooding emergency.

Idriss noted the NiMet’s Predictions were important, and calls for adequate attention from all stakeholders. He said: “FCT residents must heed the early warnings and avoid anything that could lead to loss of lives or destruction of properties. Motorists should not drive through a pool of water.

Read Previous

Olugbon To Oyo Assembly: Amend Chieftaincy Law With Caution
Read Next

Shell: Nigeria Can Grow Daily Oil Production To 4M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023