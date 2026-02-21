New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
FCT Residents Head To Poll For Council Election

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election kicks off , residents of the nation’s capital are casting their ballots for Chairmen and councillors in the six area councils of the FCT.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the last vehicle carrying voting materials had left the Registration Area Centre (RAC) as of 8:09 am, and Polling Units (PUs) located in some schools are already setting up.

Police authorities and other security agencies are already on ground to beef up security across the area, while movement has been restricted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The ongoing FCT council election is handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had earlier revealed that over 1.5 million voters had collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the election.

