FCT Resident Doctors Hail Wike Over 13 Months Hazard Allowance, Wage Award

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA), has written to appreciate the Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the payment of 13 Months Hazard Allowance, Wage Award to members.

This came on the heels of the industrial action embarked on by members of the Joint Union Action Committee ( JUAC), demanding attention to some issues of concerns to members.

The Association that had earlier dissociated itself from the ongoing industrial action, wrote a letter of appreciation to the minister over his commitment to the welfare of doctors in the FCT.

In a letter of appreciation to the Minister, the Resident Doctors commended the Minister for what they called his “exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers, as demonstrated by the payment of the longstanding 13 months hazard allowance arrears as well as the payment of one month wage award.”

The letter, which was signed by the ARD-FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong and General Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Israel Lissa, read; “Warm greetings from the leadership and entire members of Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA).

“We write to formally express our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister, HE. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for your exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers, as demonstrated by the payment of the longstanding 13 months hazard allowance arrears as well as the payment of one month wage award.

“This timely intervention underscores your dedication to equity, fairness, and the recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors and other health workers in the course of service in the FCTA.

“Our Association remains committed to constructive engagement and collaboration in advancing the FCT Health sector and ensuring the continued delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace.

“We also wish to sincerely acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable roles played by the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Acting Head of Service, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, Chairman FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh, Mandate Secretary Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Permanent Secretary Treasury and Budget, Mr Adamu Ibrahim Wanki, Permanent Secretary Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Baba Gana Adam.