Share

Amid the jubilation of the yuletide season, the Resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday issued a two-week ultimatum to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to meet their demands.

Threatening to shut down hospitals if their requests were not granted, the President of the FCTA Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) George Ebong described the doctors in the FCT as abandoned projects.

Ebong said the injustice to doctors is alien to FCT and warned that if this is allowed to continue, the nation’s health sector will collapse.

READ ALSO

He listed the demands as including the need for the minister to clear six months of salary arrears owed to ARD members employed in 2023.

“We want the minister to solve the problems so doctors can practice to the best of their ability. We earlier gave a 21-day ultimatum last week during our Annual General Meeting, leaving 14 days.

“Also we don’t want the deadliest shutdown that may lead to loss of lives; it is important that the minister listen and act on demand without delays.”

Share

Please follow and like us: