FCT Resident Doctors Commend Wike For Payment Of 13 Months Hazard Allowance

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA), has expressed appreciation to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the payment of the 13 months hazard allowance and a one-month wage award to its members.

The appreciation followed recent industrial action by members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), who were demanding attention to various welfare concerns. The ARD-FCTA had earlier dissociated itself from the strike but commended the minister for addressing longstanding issues affecting resident doctors in the FCT.

In a letter signed by ARD-FCTA President, Dr. George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr. Yusuf Israel Lissa, the association praised the minister for his “exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers.”

The letter read in part:

“Warm greetings from the leadership and entire members of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCTA). We write to formally express our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister, HE Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for your exemplary leadership and commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers, as demonstrated by the payment of the longstanding 13 months hazard allowance arrears as well as the payment of one month wage award. This timely intervention underscores your dedication to equity, fairness, and the recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors and other health workers in the course of service in the FCTA.”

The association also acknowledged the contributions of other key FCT officials, including the Minister of State FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud; Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan; Chairman, FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh; Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe; and several permanent secretaries and directors in the Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

ARD-FCTA concluded by reaffirming its commitment to constructive engagement and collaboration in advancing the FCT health sector and ensuring the continued delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace.