FCT Resident Doctors Call Off Warning Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called off its two-week warning strike after the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike.

The President of the Association, Dr George Ebong who announced the call-off on Saturday said the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Wike has met their demands.

According to the ARD President, through the intervention of Wike, doctors in the FCT are requested to resume work on Saturday, 25 January 2025.

He, however, urged the minister to meet other of its demands to avert future strike action.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on Wednesday, the doctors grounded all FCTA-owned hospitals in Abuja over unpaid arrears and other demands.

Dr Ebong also revealed that its members have started receiving alerts of the 6-month salary arrears. He also said Wike has approved and ordered immediate payment of the accoutrement allowance that was owed;

Also, the approval of the medical residency bonding to 2 years; approval of the immediate employment of doctors and allied health workers to cushion the severe shortage of manpower; and approval and immediate payment of locum doctors and other health workers that were owed.

“On behalf of the executive members and the entire supreme congress of the Association of the Resident Doctors, FCTA, I, Dr. George Ebong, deeply appreciate the Honourable Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his prompt and timely intervention in meeting our demands, thereby ending our warning shutdown and averting a looming timeless shutdown.” the statement added

