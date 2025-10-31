FCT Resident Doctors Begin Strike Saturday

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday, said it will commence an indefinite strike from 12 midnight on Saturday, November 1, 2025, over unresolved welfare and administrative issues affecting its members.

This is contained in a letter dated Thursday, October 30, 2025, and addressed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Signed by the association’s President, Dr George Ebong, and General Secretary, Dr Agbor Affiong, the ARD-FCTA’s letter followed the announcement by its national body, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to commence an indefinite and total strike on the same date.

Following the announcement, ARD-FCTA doctors vowed to continue their own indefinite strike action even if the national body suspends or calls off its ongoing strike.

ARD-FCTA noted that the action became necessary due to long-standing issues affecting its members, which, it said, have not been resolved despite previous engagements with the authorities.

The impending strike is expected to further strain healthcare delivery in the FCT, especially as resident doctors constitute the majority of the medical workforce in public hospitals.