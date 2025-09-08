FCT Resident Doctors Begin 7-Day Warning Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory (NARD-FCT), on Monday September 8 began a seven-day warning strike over what it described as the collapse of the nation’s capital health system.

In a communique issued by its President, Dr George Ebong, joined by other executive members, the resident doctors described the FCT health system as a long-standing systemic failure requiring comprehensive and immediate reform.

Ebong stressed that doctors in the FCT were under immense pressure, frequently covering multiple departments.

He called on the Federal Government to urgently address rising challenges in the health sector, warning that continued neglect could cause systemic collapse.

READ ALSO

The association also demanded urgent intervention in areas like manpower shortages, non-functional equipment, poor working conditions, and unpaid staff allowances.

NARD also raised concerns over unpaid salaries, delayed promotions, and underpayment of promoted staff, urging the government to act swiftly to boost healthcare worker morale and restore service efficiency.

Ebong further advised that decision-making must include frontline health professionals.

To underscore the urgency, the association gave the FCT administration a one-week deadline to begin meaningful reforms, especially on staffing and welfare, warning of a one-week warning strike if unmet.