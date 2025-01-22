FCT: Resident Doctors Embark On Three-Day Warning Strike

Share

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration, (ARD FCTA) has commenced a three-day warning strike over unpaid salaries, allowances, and other demands grounding the activities in government hospitals in Abuja.

The President of ARD FCTA, Dr George Ebong, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that the strike followed a three-week ultimatum issued last year by the doctors.

Speaking with newsmen, Ebong decried the neglect of hospitals and doctors’ welfare in the nation’s capital, stressing that doctors in Abuja have become abandoned projects. He called on the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to intervene to avoid an indefinite shutdown of hospitals.

According to him, the decision to embark on the three-day warning strike is a fallout from a Congress held by its members on Tuesday.

“The three-day strike is being implemented across all government hospitals in Abuja—from Wuse to Asokoro, Maitama, Kubwa, Zuba, Kwali, Abaji, Nyanya and all other hospitals in Abuja.

“We gave the government a three-week ultimatum to meet our demands, and after that, we met with them and dialogued on several occasions. They pleaded for two weeks, but after that elapsed, nothing has been done. Not even the minimum thing.

“We expected them to pay for the six months of unpaid arrears to doctors.”

“Honestly, doctors have been abandoned projects. Just as the roads are being constructed, the welfare of doctors should be considered by the minister.”

“After this three-day strike, we will do an appraisal. If nothing is done, we will go on an indefinite strike.”

“We want the Minister of FCT to solve this problem to avert an indefinite shutdown of the hospitals in Abuja,” he said

