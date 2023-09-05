FCT Records Partial Compliance As NLC Holds Warning Strike

… Compliance excites NLC, says right signals being sent to govt

…says proposed indefinite strike’ll cripple all economic activities

The 2-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, recorded partial compliance from workers and its affiliate unions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) zoom

Some Banks and offices at the Federal Secretariat were locked in compliance with the NLC’s directive but some were open. For instance, all the banks at the popular Gana Street were open to customers, the ever-busy federal secretariat housing several Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had very few people trying to access it as many offices were under lock and key and those with workers were barely open for long as only a few staff were present.

While some filling stations were closed, the gate to Radio House was locked thus preventing officials and journalists from going into the premises as directed by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in compliance with the NLC warning strike.

Also, the entrance to the Federal Ministry of Information was shut for few workers who came to work, the few staff of the Ministry of Labour and Employment who went to work closed early due to scanty staff, and the Courts were shut and nonoperational as the monitoring team of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) was seen directing workers to go back home.

The directive contained in a circular issued by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) asking all aviation workers to fully comply with the strike directive was of no effect, as the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, was full of activity without any form of disruption or a halt in operations.

A flight attendant with Air Peace who declined to mention it in print noted “I heard of the strike action but we do not embark on such. As you can see, we are working and our aircraft is filled up, no seat remaining.”

A civil servant, Josiah Momoh who spoke to our Correspondent, noted that workers embraced the strike as an opportunity to rest from the huge amount of money spent in accessing their places of work.

“We needed this strike. We spend so much on fuel, and transportation every day to come to work and go back. How much is the salary? Schools are resuming more expenses, you go to the market you can’t buy anything if you complain you hear fuel subsidy this, fuel subsidy that.

“Nigerians are suffering. The level of poverty has risen, and the rate of crime same thing. When we receive alerts at the end of the month there is no excitement because it can barely cater for one-tenth of our needs and necessities,” he lamented.

Patience Anoliefo who said she supports the strike, said it was needed to drive home their demand for the Federal government to take effective actions to ameliorate the excruciating economic hardship the citizens were going through.

Another worker who was seen leaving the federal secretariat but didn’t want to be mentioned in print said “I came to pick something from the office that is why I am here. All workers are in support of this action. The hardship is too much.

“The 2 days is not even enough to get the government to act fast. It should have been 7 days strike. We cannot continue to suffer while politicians enjoy. NLC should find a way to get all Nigerians to be on the street. We need to take action that will make the government stop taking the citizens for granted.”

Some bankers who spoke to our Correspondent but craved anonymity expressed sadness they couldn’t join in the strike as no one came to enforce it in their branches.

One of the bankers at Ecobank Gana Street Maitama said: “Like many bankers, we saw the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) directive letter asking bankers to stay at home in compliance with the strike online. But we were heartbroken when we waited to receive an enforcement directive in vain.

“Since strike is the only language the government seems to understand, we should give it to them. I love NLC for taking the first step. I pray and hope they continue the action until the government do something that will change the current situation.

With the level of hardship we face now, people may result in doing more terrible things just to eat. It is terrifying because safety is no longer guaranteed.

“I hate that many Nigerians are not taking this action seriously, it is unfortunate. But the truth is unless we the citizens wake up and take serious action, our government will not sit up. However the days are counting,”

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who said he was thrilled at the level of compliance to the warning strike nationwide, enjoined the federal government to address the issues raised as the forthcoming indefinite strike would be a total shutdown of all economic activities in the country.

“We are actually thrilled at the level of compliance. The level of compliance exceeded our expectations. It is a resounding pass mark. From all around the nation we receive the same testimony of compliance.

“Workers actually sat at home and the team wr sent out to enforce compliance did their best. So we are happy that the right signals are being sent to the government as to our preparedness for the indefinite strike action at the end of the month if nothing is done to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian people and workers.

“From the general report, we got from our monitoring of 36 states plus Abuja. The audio and visual reports we got from the FCT, especially from the affiliates showed a high level of compliance. The Federal Secretariat was shut early in the morning and all the key institutions of public governance were not operational.

“So because we started strongly today, we expect to end very strongly tomorrow. Importantly, we hope that the government is watching and listening to the expression of solidarity and support of Nigerian workers all over. It will be much more than this if we embark on indefinite strike action.

“Because then we are going to call on the support of civil society organisations and the rest of Nigerians to shut down the streets and social economic space if nothing is done. So are expecting tomorrow’s compliance to much more.

“We are still calling on all workers to stay at home and observe the strike. What we are doing is to hold the government accountable and to get them to govern in the favour of Nigerians and not to cause more suffering to the citizens.

“Though some Nigerians are busy castigating us for fighting for the betterment of Nigeria, we are still urging them to join us in the fight to persuade the government to make things better for all the citizens.”

Ajaero added; “This is to applaud all Nigerian workers through the actions of all our affiliates and State Councils for the massive support and efforts at ensuring that the first day of the nationwide warning strike took off with a resounding success across the nation.

“You have all demonstrated that your words and decisions will always be backed by action. This has resonated in every part of the country today and we are sure that the message has been sent to those who doubt our determination to push through with our objectives. We are glad to inform you that all of our objectives for the first day were fully met because of the high level of compliance experienced as a result of your collective efforts around the federation.

“Congress salutes you all for your commitment towards ensuring that the reasons for the warning strike were fulfilled at this time. We however urge you all to continue with the same zeal and determination which saw the huge success that was recorded today as we move to the second and final day of the nationwide strike to ensure the complete success of the entire exercise.

“While thanking all Nigerian workers and indeed the masses for their understanding as we go through this trying time, we call for more efforts of the kind you showed today and urge all of us to join hands to ensure that all loopholes observed during today’s action are plugged so that tomorrow’s action will be a total success.

“It is our civic duty to ensure that we are governed effectively and that those in government remain accountable to the people at all times! We are committed to that and with your continued support, our nation will surely become a better place for all of us.”

Recall that the NLC, last Friday, said it would commence a two-day nationwide warning strike from September 5 to September 6 over the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The union also threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike after 14 working days or 21 days.