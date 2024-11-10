FCT Protest: We’ll Go Ahead With Demolition – Wike

Share

Following the protest that rocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the weekend, the Minister, Nyesom Wike has said his administration will continue the demolition of shanties in the city and no amount of protest can stop them.

Wike made this known while visiting the Ruga community along the Wuye Area in Abuja on Sunday, November 10.

The Minister viewed the protest staged on Friday tagging the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) land grabbers, as misplaced priorities.

Wike, however, clarified that going forward his administration will talk with the occupants of shanties in the city and come up with long-lasting proposals that will keep them from establishing their communities illegally.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that on Friday Renowned lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju and Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, led a protest against the demolition of houses in Ruga, a settlement along Airport Road in the FCT.

