FCT Primary School Teachers Down Tools Again

…turns back pupils taking exams

Primary school teachers in the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday embarked on another round of strike.

This development sparked uproar as some reports said the pupils who were already sitting their first term examination were turned back home by the striking teachers.

The Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike persuaded the teachers to suspend the previous strike when he offered to pay off 40 per cent of their arrears and allowances, with the council chairmen paying 60 per cent.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Teachers Union (NUT) in the FCT, Kubwa chapter, Ameh Baba, said another round of strike was necessary to press home their demands.

He expressed disappointment that the Area Councils had remained insensitive to the teachers’ plight and have refused to pay them.

According to him, the teachers are protesting against the council’s refusal to pay the 60 per cent, and the failure to make any commitment on the 70,000 minimum wage.

Baba said: “And now the ultimatum of December 1 deadline given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for any state to comply with the minimum wage of N70,000 has come into effect. Hence, we don’t have any option but to comply.”

