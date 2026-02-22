FCT Polls: Wike’s Deceiving President Tinubu – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) said the outcome of Saturday’s Area Council elections in Abuja, Nigeria Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has proved the preference of the party by voters.

CP-PDP in a statement by Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, added that the elections have proved that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is fasting descending into political illusion, “a pitiable hubristic narcissism,” which he said, could only deceive President Bola Tinubu and other individuals who are disconnected from the political reality on ground in Nigeria.

“The manifest popularity and performance of the PDP in the FCT election despite the serial attacks, threats, intimidation, propaganda, lies and extensive shenanigans by the APC using the instrumentality of the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, further underscore the undisputed strength and potency of the PDP at the grassroot level across the country,” Nwachukwu stated.

The conference noted that PDP won Gwagwalada Area Council and councillorship seats, and alleged the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to use security agencies to unleash violence on the people to rob the party its victory in Kuje Area Council.

According to the conference, the PDP also won the chairmanship seats in other Area Councils including Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and Bwari in spite of the attacks and underhand tactics by the APC.

It described the situation in Kuje as a recipe for crisis in the FCT, and called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately wade in and ensure that only the results that reflect the actual votes cast are announced as this will be highly resisted by the people.

CP-PDP said it has video evidence of the deployment of heavy security, who allegedly engaged in shooting, frightening residents and carting away ballot boxes, while results from Kuje Central and Kabi wards which have the largest votes were being held ostensibly to rig the poll for the APC.

It added that is is collaborating with the Kabiru Turaki-led national leadership of the PDP to take legal steps to ensure that nobody makes away with any mandate freely given to the PDP in the FCT election.

“Moreover, the CP-PDP calls on Nigerians to note the actions of the minister of the FCT in the election, where he actively mobilised for his party, the APC and congratulated APC candidates who stole mandates at the election.

“We call on all members of the PDP and all well-meaning Nigerians to remain steadfast as we collectively work hard to defend our democracy and the sanctity of our electoral system especially as we approach the 2027 general elections,” the conference added.