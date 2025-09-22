FCT Polls: LP Still Missing As INEC Publishes Final List Of Candidates

The Labour Party (LP) is not among the list of political parties fielding candidates in the February 2026 Abuja Area Council elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, announced that the final publication of list of candidates, said “no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before election day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.”

Olumekun, who is also INEC National Commissioner, disclosed that a total of 17 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6.00 pm on Monday, August 11, 2025 and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“Consequently, the commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT Area Council election.

“The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information,” he said.

Though a faction of the Labour Party led by former National Chairman Julius Abure had met the commission’s August 11 deadline, INEC, in a sworn affidavit, told Abuja High Court that the Labour Party has no recognised leadership at the moment that would conduct acceptable party primaries.

Abure’s group later protested at INEC’s headquarters, demanding the inclusion of the party’s nominated candidates.

INEC has fixed February 21, 2026, for the FCT Area Council election.