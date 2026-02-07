The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has carried out a mock accreditation and voting exercise across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of preparations for the forthcoming Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The exercise, which took place on Saturday, was aimed at testing the commission’s operational readiness and strengthening the capacity of election officials ahead of the polls.

Speaking during a “Train-the-trainers” session for Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) trainees, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), said the simulation was designed to ensure uniform understanding of procedures and enhance efficiency on election day.

“What is happening here is very interactive. It is not just about what you are taught, but about your understanding of what is being taught. Your instructors are guiding you based on a manual we have prepared to ensure uniformity across the area councils,” he said.

Amupitan reminded the trainees of their statutory responsibilities, urging them to discharge their duties with integrity and professionalism, particularly as the election date draws closer.

“In less than two weeks, the election will be happening, and you have a key role to play. You are being trained so that you will train others. Please, do not compromise. Nigeria is in dire need of a very stable electoral process,” he said.

According to the INEC chairman, the commission is focused on rebuilding public trust in the electoral system through intensive training, simulations and field testing.

“That is why, apart from this training, we are also conducting a mock accreditation and voting exercise, so that we are sure everything is in place ahead of the FCT Area Council election of February 21, 2026,” he added.

Describing the SPOs as critical actors in the electoral process, Amupitan noted that while senior officials coordinate from offices, it is field personnel who ultimately determine the credibility of elections.

“You are the people on the ground. Whatever happens in the field reflects on the commission. Please, let us not disappoint the nation,” he said.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by election officials, particularly in view of modest remuneration, and encouraged them to see their participation as national service.

“Take this as your contribution to nation-building. I hope that one day, efforts like this will be recognised and rewarded at the highest levels,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the mock exercise, Amupitan expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“This is basically to test our preparedness ahead of the election. Our major focus is the functionality of the BVAS, which, for us, is a game changer. We have improved on it, and we do not want to use the main election as a guinea pig,” he said.

He explained that the mock poll provided an opportunity to test both the BVAS devices and recent upgrades under simulated election conditions.

“So far, I am very satisfied that the BVAS has worked excellently. At this polling unit, about 11 voters have been accredited and have voted.

“We even tried to simulate a real scenario by asking someone who had already voted to come back, and the BVAS immediately flagged that the person had already been accredited,” he said.