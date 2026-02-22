FCT Polls: APC Wins Five Of Six Chairmanship Seats

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won five of the six chairmanship positions in the Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, the ruling party won the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abaji, Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje Area Councils, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Sunday Telegraph reports that in the Bwari Area Council, APC candidate Joshua Ishaku won the chairmanship seat with 18,466 votes.

READ ALSO

Also, APC’s Chris Garki won the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), chairmanship position.

In the same vein, APC candidates, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo, Nuhu Daniel Kwali and Abdullahi Umar Abubakar won the chairmanship elections in Kuje, Kwali and Abaji area councils.

Meanwhile, PDP’s Kasim Mohammed won in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The elections reaffirmed APC’s dominance in the FCT, with only Gwagwalada Area Council going to the opposition PDP.