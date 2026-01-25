FCT Polls: ADC Writes INEC, Seeks Postponement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the postponement of the February 21 Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ADC in the letter, dated January 22, 2026 and signed by the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, and the National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said its request was based on the Ramadan fast, which falls within the election period.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that “the scheduled election date falls within the period of the Ramadan fast, which is likely to be observed by a significant portion of the electorate in the Federal Capital Territory.”

According to the ADC, “given the profound cultural and religious significance of this period, and in the interest of robust and active participation in the democratic process by all eligible voters, it was necessary to request a reconsideration of the election date.”

The party therefore asked that INEC “postpone the election to a date after the Ramadan period.” The letter further emphasised that the request was guided by the need to protect inclusivity in the electoral process, stating that it was made “in pursuit of an inclusive electoral process that enables all eligible citizens, irrespective of faith, to fully exercise their constitutional rights without constraint or disadvantage.”