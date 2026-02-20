FCT Poll: Withdrawal’s Wike’s Type Of Voodoo Democracy – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the forced withdrawal of some of its chairmanship candidates from this weekend’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by the Minister, Nyesom Wike, is in furtherance of the minister’s plan to hold the party for President Bola Tinubu.

PDP, in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, described the action as anti-democratic and condemnable.

“Democracy thrives on healthy electoral contests, not forced or induced melodramatic consensus, as currently witnessed in the build-up to the FCT local council elections,” the party stated.

PDP said this is a pointer to the type of voodoo democracy promoted by those parading themselves as leaders of the PDP, whose only interest is to ‘hold’ the party for the president.

“This is exactly what they intended to do to Nigerians, when close to the presidential elections, they can compel, induce or cajole all the other candidates to step down or withdraw for the president to have a smooth sail back to Aso Rock Villa, despite the abysmal performance of his administration,” the party warned.

It added that it was for this reason that Wike and his supporters were expelled from the PDP, “in order to rebuild a strong opposition party, prepared for a struggle to return to power by 2027.”

PDP, however, urged Abuja voters go to the polls on election day, prepared to protect their votes and ensure that presiding officers transmit Form EC8A immediately after announcing the result at the polling unit.