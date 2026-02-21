FCT Poll: Wike Visits PUs, Directs Traders To Close Up

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, toured polling units (PUs) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during the ongoing FCT Area Council elections.

The Minister, who spoke while monitoring the election activities, said he noticed some traders who opened up for business and immediately directed them to close up and obey the electoral guidelines.

Wike urged them to be good citizens by going out to vote and exercising their civic responsibility.

According to him, his first point of call was the polling units in Lagos Street, Garki 2.

Wike was also in Karu Chief’s Palace, among other places, to monitor the ongoing elections.

Voters are turning out at various locations to elect their representatives, with security personnel maintaining order, he added.