FCT Poll: Wike Declares Friday Work Free Day

Ahead of the February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday, February 20, 2026, a work-free day.

This is as the Minister imposed a movement restriction across the nation’s capital from 8:00 pm on Friday to 6:00 pm on Saturday.

Announcing the development in a special broadcast on Thursday, Wike said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in full support of his decision.

According to him, the measures were to enable residents to travel to their communities and participate fully in the Chairmanship and councillorship election in the six area councils.

The Minister urged FCT residents to turn out in large numbers to vote, emphasising the need for orderly and peaceful conduct.

However, Wike commended President Tinubu for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law, describing it as evidence of the President’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

The FCT Administration expressed hope that the elections would produce leaders who would contribute meaningfully to development, peace, and prosperity in the territory.

“Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election,” the minister said.

“We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.”